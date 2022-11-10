Dubai school operator Taaleem sets price range for upcoming IPO

World Markets

November 10, 2022 — 12:25 am EST

Written by Rachna Uppal for Reuters ->

DUBAI, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Dubai schools operator Taaleem Holdings on Thursday announced a price range of between 2.95 dirhams and 3 dirhams per share for its upcoming initial public offering.

The company plans to list up to 25.32% of its share capital with the set price range implying a market capitalisation of between 2.96 billion and 3 billion dirhams at the time of listing, expected on Nov. 29. The final offer price is expected to be announced on Nov. 18.

The company plans to raise 750 million dirhams ($204.21 million) from the IPO to expand its premium schools network.

