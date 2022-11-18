World Markets

Dubai school operator Taaleem prices IPO at top of range

November 18, 2022 — 01:33 am EST

Written by Yousef Saba for Reuters ->

DUBAI, Nov 18 (Reuters) - United Arab Emirates schools operator Taaleem Holdings said on Friday it has set the price of its initial public offering at 3 dirhams ($0.8168) a share, the top end of a range announced last week.

Taaleem plans to raise 750 million dirhams from the IPO, which will sell 250 million shares of the company, or 25% of its total issued share capital.

Total gross demand for the offering was more than 13.7 billion dirhams ($3.73 billion), or an aggregate oversubscription of 18 times.

Shares will begin trading on Nov. 29 and Taaleem will have an expected market capitalisation of 3 billion dirhams at the time of listing.

Taaleem is one of the largest K-12 education providers in Dubai, founded in 2004 and backed by the state's Investment Corporation of Dubai in 2007.

It is the latest in a string of IPOs from the oil-rich Gulf that has defied market trends amid high oil prices, inflation comparatively lower than other regions and a dearth of equity offerings elsewhere.

($1=3.6727 UAE dirhams)

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((Yousef.Saba@thomsonreuters.com; +971562166204; https://twitter.com/YousefSaba))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.