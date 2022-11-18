Dubai school operator Taaleem prices IPO at top of range

DUBAI, Nov 18 (Reuters) - United Arab Emirates schools operator Taaleem Holdings said on Friday it has set the price of its initial public offering at 3 dirhams ($0.8168) a share, the top end of a range announced last week.

Taaleem plans to raise 750 million dirhams from the IPO, which will sell 250 million shares of the company, or 25% of its total issued share capital.

Total gross demand for the offering was more than 13.7 billion dirhams ($3.73 billion), or an aggregate oversubscription of 18 times.

Shares will begin trading on Nov. 29 and Taaleem will have an expected market capitalisation of 3 billion dirhams at the time of listing.

Taaleem is one of the largest K-12 education providers in Dubai, founded in 2004 and backed by the state's Investment Corporation of Dubai in 2007.

It is the latest in a string of IPOs from the oil-rich Gulf that has defied market trends amid high oil prices, inflation comparatively lower than other regions and a dearth of equity offerings elsewhere.

($1=3.6727 UAE dirhams)

