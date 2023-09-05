News & Insights

World Markets
JPM

Dubai ruler investment vehicle weighs sale of 25% stake in fashion retailer Azadea

September 05, 2023 — 05:50 am EDT

Written by Hadeel Al Sayegh and Maya Gebeily for Reuters ->

By Hadeel Al Sayegh and Maya Gebeily

DUBAI/BEIRUT, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Dubai Holding, the investment vehicle of Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, is weighing the sale of its minority stake in Azadea Group, which operates Inditex ITX.MCfranchises in the Middle East including Zara, three people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Dubai Holding has selected JPMorgan JPM.N and Rothschild & Co ROTH.PA to advise on the sale of a 25% stake it owns in Beirut-headquartered Azadea, said two of the sources, who declined to be named as the matter is not public.

Talks are at an early stages and no final decision has been made, all three sources said, adding it was too early to comment on valuation. Azadea was valued at more than $1 billion when Dubai Holding bought the 25% stake in 2018, one of the people said.

The sale may start next year and is set to attract interest from sovereign wealth funds, one of the people said, given a booming Middle East consumer sector as a predominantly young population spends its increasing wealth.

The Lebanese Daher family runs Azadea, which has had a partnership with Zara since 1998 and works with other major global brands. The company operates over 700 stores across the Middle East and Africa.

Azadea and Dubai Holding, which owns the world's largest observation wheel, Ain Dubai, and hotel operator Jumeirah Group, did not respond to a request for comment.

JPMorgan declined to comment, while Rothschild did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

For Dubai Holding, the transaction is the latest in a number of exits by the state firm which seeks to recycle proceeds toward new investments, one of the people said.

The company sold its 50% interest in the Dubai Creek Harbour project to its partner Emaar Properties for 7.5 billion dirhams ($2.04 billion) last year.

It also sold a 12.5% stake in Dubai business park operator TECOM Group TECOM.DU last year through an initial public offering which raised 1.7 billion dirhams.

($1 = 3.6724 UAE dirham)

(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh in Dubai, Maya Gebeily in Beirut; Editing by Mike Harrison)

((Hadeel.AlSayegh@thomsonreuters.com; +971566883310;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JPM
ROTH

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.