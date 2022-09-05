Dubai road-toll operator Salik to sell 20% of its shares via IPO - document

World Markets

Dubai road-toll operator Salik to sell 20% of its shares via IPO

Hadeel Al Sayegh Reuters
DUBAI, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Dubai road-toll operator Salik is selling 20% of the company via an initial public offering, the company said in its intention to float document on Monday.

Salik, which was converted into a private joint stock company in June, is selling 1.5 billion shares to the public with a listing planned around Sept. 29, it said in the document.

Dubai’s deputy ruler, Sheikh Maktoum Bin Mohammed, announced plans in November to turn Salik, then a division of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), into a public company. Listing it and nine other government-linked entities was intended to boost stock market activity.

