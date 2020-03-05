Dubai requests all sports activities to be postponed due to coronavirus

DUBAI, March 5 (Reuters) - Dubai has asked sports events organisers to postpone all sports related activities until the end of the month due to the coronavirus outbreak, according to a government circular seen by Reuters.

The circular, issued by Dubai Sports Council, said the request was a precautionary measure to ensure public health.

Dubai Sports Council and the Dubai government media office did not immediately respond to emailed requests for comment.

The United Arab Emirates has reported at least 27 cases of people infected with the virus.

(Reporting by Alexander Cornwell, Editing by Davide Barbuscia)

