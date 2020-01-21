Dubai registers 16.7 mln tourists in 2019, Chinese numbers rise

The number of foreign overnight visitors to Dubai increased 5.1% to 16.7 million in 2019, helped by a rise in numbers of Chinese visitors, even as tourists from top source market India fell, the government said on Tuesday.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.