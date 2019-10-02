Dubai ready to take on more debt if needed - economic advisor

DUBAI, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Dubai continues to service its debt and is ready to take on more if needed, a Dubai economic official said on Wednesday, adding that current debt was $124 billion.

"We continue to service the debt on time, as scheduled. We are ready to take on more debt, if need be," Raed Safadi, the chief economic advisor at Dubai's Department of Economic Development, said at an event.

(Reporting by Alexander Cornwell)

