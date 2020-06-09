Dubai property firm Meraas to become part of Dubai Holding - Dubai media office

DUBAI, June 9 (Reuters) - Dubai state-linked property company Meraas will become part of investment vehicle Dubai Holding DUBAH.UL, the Dubai media office tweeted on Tuesday.

The decision was taken by Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the statement said.

(Writing by Lisa Barrington, editing by Louise Heavens)

((lisa.barrington@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.