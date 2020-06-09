World Markets

Dubai property firm Meraas to become part of Dubai Holding - Dubai media office

DUBAI, June 9 (Reuters) - Dubai state-linked property company Meraas will become part of investment vehicle Dubai Holding DUBAH.UL, the Dubai media office tweeted on Tuesday.

The decision was taken by Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the statement said.

