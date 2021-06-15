Companies
CAGR

Dubai plane leasing firm gives initial guidance for 3-yr bonds - document

Contributor
Yousef Saba Reuters
Published

Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), one of the world's biggest aircraft leasing companies, gave initial price guidance of around 175 basis points (bps) over U.S. Treasuries for three-year unsecured U.S. dollar-denominated bonds, a document showed on Tuesday.

DUBAI, June 15 (Reuters) - Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), one of the world's biggest aircraft leasing companies, gave initial price guidance of around 175 basis points (bps) over U.S. Treasuries for three-year unsecured U.S. dollar-denominated bonds, a document showed on Tuesday.

BNP Paribas BNPP.PA, Credit Agricole CAGR.PA, Emirates NBD Capital ENBD.DU, Fifth Third Securities FITB.O, First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD, Goldman Sachs International GS.N, JPMorgan JPM.N, HSBC HSBA.L, Mizuho Securities 8411.T, Morgan Stanley MS.N, Natixis CNAT.PA and Trust Securities TFC.N are arranging the deal, which is expected to close later on Tuesday, the document from one of the banks showed.

DAE, owned by the Dubai government's main investment arm the Investment Corporation of Dubai, also hired Bank ABC, Commercial Bank of Dubai CBD.DU, Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE and Gulf International Bank as co-managers.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((Yousef.Saba@thomsonreuters.com; +971562166204; https://twitter.com/YousefSaba))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CAGR FITB FAB GS JPM MS TFC CBD

Other Topics

Commodities World Markets

Latest Companies Videos

    Investing Strategies: Roku CFO Steve Louden On Connected TV Landscape, Outlook

    Roku CFO Steve Louden discusses how the company is positioned for the future.

    Jun 7, 2021

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Companies

    Explore

    Most Popular