Dubai plane leasing firm gives initial guidance for 3-yr bonds - document

DUBAI, June 15 (Reuters) - Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), one of the world's biggest aircraft leasing companies, gave initial price guidance of around 175 basis points (bps) over U.S. Treasuries for three-year unsecured U.S. dollar-denominated bonds, a document showed on Tuesday.

BNP Paribas BNPP.PA, Credit Agricole CAGR.PA, Emirates NBD Capital ENBD.DU, Fifth Third Securities FITB.O, First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD, Goldman Sachs International GS.N, JPMorgan JPM.N, HSBC HSBA.L, Mizuho Securities 8411.T, Morgan Stanley MS.N, Natixis CNAT.PA and Trust Securities TFC.N are arranging the deal, which is expected to close later on Tuesday, the document from one of the banks showed.

DAE, owned by the Dubai government's main investment arm the Investment Corporation of Dubai, also hired Bank ABC, Commercial Bank of Dubai CBD.DU, Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE and Gulf International Bank as co-managers.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

