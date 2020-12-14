Dubai non-oil private sector shrinks as business mood darkens

DUBAI, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Dubai's non-oil private sector shrank for a second consecutive month in November as the pandemic drove business sentiment to an historic low, a survey showed on Monday.

The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit Dubai Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) declined to 49.0 in November from 49.9 in October, which was just below the 50-mark that separates growth from contraction and snapped a third-quarter growth streak.

"A renewed fall in output and slower sales growth were evident across the Dubai non-oil private sector in November, highlighting the possibility of a 'doubledip' economic downturn from the pandemic," said David Owen, economist at survey compiler IHS Markit.

"COVID-19 cases have risen in the UAE and globally, leaving firms uncertain as to how restrictions may impact new business in the near future. However, news about effective vaccines could restore long-term optimism, as firms are likely to place greater hopes of a strong recovery in 2021."

The output sub-index contracted for the first time since May, falling to 46.4 in November from 50.6 in October - a consequence of new work easing to the weakest level since June.

Business sentiment fell to its weakest since the series began in 2012, dropping to 49.6 from 50.6 in October, which was also a record low.

While employment continued to shrink as firms laid off staff to cut costs, the decline eased to its slowest pace since the economic downturn began.

"However, a possible hit to demand from falling customer numbers or renewed lockdown measures could lead to another setback for employment in the short-term," Owen said.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; editing by Barbara Lewis)

