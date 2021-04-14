Dubai logistics firm Tristar drops IPO plans -sources

DUBAI, April 14 (Reuters) - Dubai logistics firm Tristar on Wednesday dropped its plan to go public after receiving insufficient demand from investors for its shares, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The Dubai firm began its public share sale on April 4, setting a price range that would imply a market capitalisation of 2.64 billion to 3.24 billion dirhams ($719 million-$882 million).

Tristar was not immediately available to comment when contacted by Reuters on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh and Saeed Azhar; editing by Jason Neely)

