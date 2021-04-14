World Markets
Dubai logistics firm Tristar drops IPO plans -sources

Hadeel Al Sayegh Reuters
Saeed Azhar Reuters
Dubai logistics firm Tristar on Wednesday dropped its plan to go public after receiving insufficient demand from investors for its shares, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The Dubai firm began its public share sale on April 4, setting a price range that would imply a market capitalisation of 2.64 billion to 3.24 billion dirhams ($719 million-$882 million).

Tristar was not immediately available to comment when contacted by Reuters on Wednesday.

