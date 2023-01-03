Dubai lender Emirates NBD to issue 3-yr dirham-denominated bond - document

DUBAI, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Dubai's biggest bank Emirates NBD ENBD.DU has mandated banks to arrange a three-year fixed rate UAE dirham-denominated bond, a document reviewed by Reuters showed.

The lender picked Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank ADCB.AD, Emirates NBD Capital, HSBC and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (ICBC) as joint lead managers and joint bookrunners to arrange fixed income investor calls starting on Jan. 3, the document showed.

(Reporting by Rachna Uppal, Editing by Louise Heavens)

