Dubai lender Emirates NBD posts 3% rise in Q4 profit

DUBAI, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Emirates NBD ENBD.DU, Dubai's biggest bank by assets, posted on Thursday a 3% rise in fourth-quarter profit to 4 billion dirhams ($1.09 billion), citing higher overall income stemming from asset growth, steady low-cost funding base and higher transaction volumes.

Shares were up as much as 5.12% after the results came in, outperforming a 0.5% rise in Dubai's benchmark stock index .DFMGI.

The bank, majority owned by the government of Dubai, said in a statement that total income for last year came in at 43 billion dirhams, up 32% thanks to its deposit mix, solid loan growth and strong fees & commission growth.

Total assets increased by 16% to 863 billion dirhams, while gross loans and deposits grew 5% and 16%, respectively.

"With the UAE's economy thriving, and the nation an attractive destination for ultra-high net-worth individuals from across the world, Emirates NBD competently caters to all sectors of the wealth spectrum," said CEO Shayne Nelson.

Outside the UAE, Emirates NBD's retail lending in Saudi Arabia grew 27% from the previous year and the bank's network expanded to a total of 15 branches.

The bank will increase its presence in the Kingdom to 24 branches by next year, Nelson added.

Emirates NBD said it would propose a dividend of 120 fils per share.

($1 = 3.6726 UAE dirham)

(Reporting by Federico Maccioni; Additional reporting by Shamsuddin Mohd; Editing by Kim Coghill and Subhranshu Sahu)

