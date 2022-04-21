World Markets

Dubai lender Emirates NBD posts 18% rise in Q1 profit

Saeed Azhar Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/SATISH KUMAR

Dubai's biggest lender, Emirates NBD, posted a rise of 18% in quarterly net profit as impairment allowances fell sharply on economic recovery from the pandemic, while higher interest rates boosted its net interest rate margin.

DUBAI, April 21 (Reuters) - Dubai's biggest lender, Emirates NBD ENBD.DU, posted a rise of 18% in quarterly net profit as impairment allowances fell sharply on economic recovery from the pandemic, while higher interest rates boosted its net interest rate margin.

The bank posted a net profit of 2.7 billion dirhams ($735.17 million) in the period ended March 31, up from 2.3 billion dirhams in the corresponding period a year earlier, it said in a statement.

EFG Hermes Research had projected net profit of 2.47 billion dirhams.

($1=3.6726 UAE dirham)

