World Markets
UBSI

Dubai Islamic Bank to raise $1 bln with sustainable sukuk

February 09, 2023 — 07:06 am EST

Written by Yousef Saba for Reuters ->

Updates with size, yield, launch, demand

DUBAI, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU, the biggest Islamic lender in the United Arab Emirates, is set to raise $1 billion from a sale of long five-year sustainable sukuk, a bank document showed on Thursday.

The Islamic bonds launched at a yield of 4.8%. Initial price guidance was around 130 basis points over U.S. Treasuries.

Demand for the debt sale was over $2.75 billion, excluding interest from joint lead managers.

Bank ABC, Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD Capital, First Abu Dhabi Bank, HSBC, KFH Capital, Mashreq, Sharjah Islamic Bank, Standard Chartered Bank and the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector arranged the deal.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Tom Hogue and Bernadette Baum)

((Yousef.Saba@thomsonreuters.com; +971562166204; https://twitter.com/YousefSaba))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UBSI

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.