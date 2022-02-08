Dubai Islamic Bank sells $750 million in senior sukuk

Updates with launch, final spread, demand

DUBAI, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU, the United Arab Emirates' largest Islamic lender, sold $750 million in five-year senior unsecured sukuk on Tuesday after the debt sale drew more than $1.6 billion in orders, a bank document showed.

The bonds launched at 95 basis points (bps) over U.S. Treasuries, tightened from initial guidance of around 120 bps over, the document from one of the banks on the deal showed.

Bank ABC ABCB.BH, Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD Capital ENBD.DU, First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD, KFH Capital KFH.KW, HSBC HSBA.L, Sharjah Islamic Bank SIB.AD, Standard Chartered STAN.L and The Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector are arranging the deal.

