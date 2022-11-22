Dubai Islamic Bank sells $750 million in debut sustainable sukuk

Updates with size, launch, demand, final spread

DUBAI, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU sold $750 million of its debut sustainable Islamic bond on Tuesday, a bank document showed.

The sukuk, which mature in five years, were sold at 155 basis points (bps) over U.S. Treasuries, tightened from initial guidance of around 175 bps over after demand topped $1.6 billion, the document showed.

Bank ABC ABCB.BH, Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD Capital ENBD.DU, First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD, KFH Capital KFH.KW, HSBC HSBA.L, Sharjah Islamic Bank SIB.AD and Standard Chartered STAN.L are arranging the debt sale.

The deal comes as issuers in the Gulf - where international bond sales have plummeted this year amid enduring volatility and rising rates - pounce on windows of opportunity to issue debt in choppy markets.

Dubai's Mashreq raised $500 million in Tier 2 bonds last Thursday, on the heels of a $700 million bond sale by Banque Saudi Fransi a day before.

