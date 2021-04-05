World Markets
UBSI

Dubai Islamic Bank plans to sell AT1 Islamic bonds - sources

Contributor
Yousef Saba Reuters
Published

Dubai Islamic Bank, the United Arab Emirates' largest Islamic lender, plans to tap the international debt markets with U.S. dollar-denominated Additional Tier 1 (AT1) sukuk, or Islamic bonds, as soon as this week, two sources said on Monday.

By Yousef Saba

DUBAI, April 5 (Reuters) - Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU, the United Arab Emirates' largest Islamic lender, plans to tap the international debt markets with U.S. dollar-denominated Additional Tier 1 (AT1) sukuk, or Islamic bonds, as soon as this week, two sources said on Monday.

AT1 bonds, the riskiest debt instruments banks can issue, are designed to be perpetual in nature but issuers can call them after a specified period.

DIB, which raised $1 billion via AT1 sukuk in November, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Several Gulf lenders have taken advantage of low rates to shore up their Tier 1 capital this year. Saudi Arabia's largest lender, National Commercial Bank, led the way in January by raising $1.25 billion in AT1 sukuk with the lowest coupon from the region.

Other Gulf banks that have issued AT1 bonds or sukuk this year were Qatar's Ahli Bank and Commercial Bank, Kuwait's Boubyan Bank and National Bank of Kuwait.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Alison Williams)

((Yousef.Saba@thomsonreuters.com; +971562166204; https://twitter.com/YousefSaba))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

UBSI

Latest World Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular