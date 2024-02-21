News & Insights

World Markets
ABCB

Dubai Islamic Bank picks banks for its 5-year sustainable sukuk

February 21, 2024 — 11:38 pm EST

Written by Mohammad Edrees for Reuters ->

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU, the biggest Islamic lender in the United Arab Emirates, has hired banks to arrange investor meetings ahead of its planned 5-year sustainable sukuk, an arranging bank document revealed on Thursday.

Al Rajhi Capital, Bank ABC ABCB.BH, Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU, Emirates NBD Capital, First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD, HSBC, J.P. Morgan, KFH Capital, Mashreq MASB.DU, Sharjah Islamic Bank SIB.AD and Standard Chartered Bank STAN.L have been selected as joint lead managers and bookrunners, the document said. Standard Chartered is also acting as the sole sustainability structurer, it said.

The investor meetings will take place starting Feb. 23 and will be followed by a benchmark-sized U.S. dollar-denominated, senior sustainable sukuk under Dubai Islamic Bank's $7.5 billion Trust Certificate Issuance Programme, according to the document.

(Reporting by Mohammad Edrees; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

((Mohammad.Edrees@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ABCB
FAB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.