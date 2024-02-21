Dubai Islamic Bank picks banks for its 5-year sustainable sukuk

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU, the biggest Islamic lender in the United Arab Emirates, has hired banks to arrange investor meetings ahead of its planned 5-year sustainable sukuk, an arranging bank document revealed on Thursday.

Al Rajhi Capital, Bank ABC ABCB.BH, Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU, Emirates NBD Capital, First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD, HSBC, J.P. Morgan, KFH Capital, Mashreq MASB.DU, Sharjah Islamic Bank SIB.AD and Standard Chartered Bank STAN.L have been selected as joint lead managers and bookrunners, the document said. Standard Chartered is also acting as the sole sustainability structurer, it said.

The investor meetings will take place starting Feb. 23 and will be followed by a benchmark-sized U.S. dollar-denominated, senior sustainable sukuk under Dubai Islamic Bank's $7.5 billion Trust Certificate Issuance Programme, according to the document.

(Reporting by Mohammad Edrees; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

((Mohammad.Edrees@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.