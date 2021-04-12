Dubai Islamic Bank hires lenders to arrange Islamic bonds issue -document

World Markets
Dubai Islamic Bank, the largest Islamic lender in the United Arab Emirates, has hired banks to arrange a planned benchmark issuance of U.S. dollar-denominated Additional Tier 1 sukuk, a document showed on Monday.

Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD Capital ENBD.DU, First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD, HSBC HSBA.L and Standard Chartered STAN.L will arrange fixed income investor calls starting on Monday, a document from one of the banks showed.

An issuance of AT1 Islamic bonds that are non-callable for six years will follow, subject to market conditions. Benchmark size generally means at least $500 million.

Sources told Reuters last week that DIB was planning to tap the international debt markets with U.S. dollar-denominated AT1 sukuk.

AT1 bonds, the riskiest debt instruments banks can issue, are designed to be perpetual in nature but issuers can call them after a specified period.

DIB issued $1 billion in AT1 sukuk in November and several Gulf lenders have taken advantage of low rates to shore up their Tier 1 capital this year.

Saudi Arabia's largest lender, National Commercial Bank, led the way in January by raising $1.25 billion in AT1 sukuk with the lowest coupon from the region.

