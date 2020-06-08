Dubai Islamic Bank hires for US$ Reg S sukuk

World Markets
Dubai Islamic Bank, rated A3/A (Moody's/Fitch), has mandated banks for a proposed US dollar benchmark five-year or long five-year Reg S sukuk offering.

Bank ABC, Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD Capital, First Abu Dhabi Bank, HSBC, ICBC, The Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector, KFH Capital, Sharjah Islamic Bank and Standard Chartered Bank are joint lead managers and bookrunners that will arrange investor calls today.

The senior unsecured notes will be issued under DIB Sukuk’s US$7.5bn Trust Certificate Issuance Programme, subject to market conditions.

DIB is the second largest Islamic bank in the world and the largest Islamic bank in the United Arab Emirates by total assets.

