Dubai Islamic Bank hires banks for five-year sukuk sale - document

DUBAI, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU, the United Arab Emirates' largest Islamic lender, has hired banks to arrange a sale of five-year U.S. dollar-denominated sukuk, a document showed on Monday.

Bank ABC ABCB.BH, Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD Capital ENBD.DU, First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD, KFH Capital KFH.KW, HSBC HSBA.L, Sharjah Islamic Bank SIB.AD, Standard Chartered STAN.L and The Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector will arrange investor calls starting on Monday, the document from one of the banks showed.

An benchmark issuance, typically at least $500 million, of senior unsecured sukuk will follow, subject to market conditions, the document said.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

