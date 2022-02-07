World Markets
ABCB

Dubai Islamic Bank hires banks for five-year sukuk sale - document

Contributor
Yousef Saba Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/© STR New / Reuters

Dubai Islamic Bank, the United Arab Emirates' largest Islamic lender, has hired banks to arrange a sale of five-year U.S. dollar-denominated sukuk, a document showed on Monday.

DUBAI, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU, the United Arab Emirates' largest Islamic lender, has hired banks to arrange a sale of five-year U.S. dollar-denominated sukuk, a document showed on Monday.

Bank ABC ABCB.BH, Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD Capital ENBD.DU, First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD, KFH Capital KFH.KW, HSBC HSBA.L, Sharjah Islamic Bank SIB.AD, Standard Chartered STAN.L and The Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector will arrange investor calls starting on Monday, the document from one of the banks showed.

An benchmark issuance, typically at least $500 million, of senior unsecured sukuk will follow, subject to market conditions, the document said.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Yousef.Saba@thomsonreuters.com; +971562166204; https://twitter.com/YousefSaba))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ABCB FAB UBSI

Latest World Markets Videos

Retail Trading Trends And Opportunities In Latin America

Jan 27, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular