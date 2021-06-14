Dubai Islamic Bank hires banks for five-year dollar sukuk - document

DUBAI, June 14 (Reuters) - Dubai Islamic Bank has hired banks to arrange an offering of U.S. dollar-denominated five-year sukuk, or Islamic bonds, a document showed on Monday.

Bank ABC, Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU, Emirates NBD Capital ENBD.DU, First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD, HSBC HSBA.L, KFH Capital KFH.KW, Standard Chartered STAN.L and the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector will arrange fixed income investor calls starting on Monday, the document from one of the banks showed.

A fixed rate issuance of benchmark size - generally at least $500 million - will follow, subject to market conditions.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

