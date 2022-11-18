Dubai Islamic Bank hires banks for debut sustainable sukuk - document

DUBAI, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU has hired banks to arrange the sale of debut sustainable Islamic bonds denominated in U.S. dollars with a five-year maturity, a bank document showed on Friday.

Bank ABC ABCB.BH, Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD Capital ENBD.DU, First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD, KFH Capital KFH.KW, HSBC HSBA.L, Sharjah Islamic Bank SIB.AD and Standard Chartered STAN.L will hold investor meetings starting on Monday and an issue of benchmark size will follow, subject to market conditions.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((Yousef.Saba@thomsonreuters.com; +971562166204; https://twitter.com/YousefSaba))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.