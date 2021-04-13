World Markets
Dubai Islamic Bank gives price guidance for AT1 sukuk -document

Yousef Saba Reuters
DUBAI, April 13 (Reuters) - Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU, the United Arab Emirates' largest Islamic lender, gave on Tuesday price guidance of between 3.625% and 3.75% for U.S. dollar-denominated Additional Tier 1 sukuk, a document showed.

Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD Capital ENBD.DU, First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD, HSBC HSBA.L and Standard Chartered STAN.L are arranging the deal, expected to close later on Tuesday, the document from one of the banks showed.

The Islamic bonds will be non-callable for six years.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba)

