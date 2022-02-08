Dubai Islamic Bank gives initial price guidance for dollar sukuk

DUBAI, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU, the United Arab Emirates' largest Islamic lender, gave initial price guidance of around 120 basis points over U.S. Treasuries for five-year dollar-denominated Islamic bonds, a document showed on Tuesday.

The sukuk are expected to launch later on Tuesday, the document from one of the banks on the deal showed.

Bank ABC ABCB.BH, Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD Capital ENBD.DU, First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD, KFH Capital KFH.KW, HSBC HSBA.L, Sharjah Islamic Bank SIB.AD, Standard Chartered STAN.L and The Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector are arranging the deal.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

