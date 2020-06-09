World Markets

Dubai Islamic Bank gives initial guidance for long 5-yr dollar sukuk - document

Contributor
Yousef Saba Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/© STR New / Reuters

Dubai Islamic Bank, the United Arab Emirates' largest Islamic lender, gave initial price guidance of around 280 basis points over midswaps for a planned issuance of long five-year dollar sukuk, a bank document showed on Tuesday.

Repeats to fix technical glitch, no change to text

June 9 (Reuters) - Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU, the United Arab Emirates' largest Islamic lender, gave initial price guidance of around 280 basis points over midswaps for a planned issuance of long five-year dollar sukuk, a bank document showed on Tuesday.

On Monday, DIB hired a group of 10 banks to arrange a global investor call for the deal, which is expected to close on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Yousef.Saba@thomsonreuters.com; +971562166204))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular