Dubai Islamic Bank gives initial guidance for long 5-yr dollar sukuk - document

Repeats to fix technical glitch, no change to text

June 9 (Reuters) - Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU, the United Arab Emirates' largest Islamic lender, gave initial price guidance of around 280 basis points over midswaps for a planned issuance of long five-year dollar sukuk, a bank document showed on Tuesday.

On Monday, DIB hired a group of 10 banks to arrange a global investor call for the deal, which is expected to close on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Yousef.Saba@thomsonreuters.com; +971562166204))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.