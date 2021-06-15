World Markets
FAB

Dubai Islamic Bank gives initial guidance for 5-yr dollar sukuk - document

Contributor
Yousef Saba Reuters
Published

Dubai Islamic Bank, the United Arab Emirates' largest lender, gave initial price guidance of around 135 basis points over mid-swaps for five-year U.S. dollar-denominated sukuk, or Islamic bonds, a document showed on Tuesday.

DUBAI, June 15 (Reuters) - Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU, the United Arab Emirates' largest lender, gave initial price guidance of around 135 basis points over mid-swaps for five-year U.S. dollar-denominated sukuk, or Islamic bonds, a document showed on Tuesday.

Bank ABC, Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU, Emirates NBD Capital ENBD.DU, First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD, HSBC HSBA.L, KFH Capital KFH.KW, Standard Chartered STAN.L and the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector are arranging the deal, which is expected to close later on Tuesday, the document from one of the banks showed.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((Yousef.Saba@thomsonreuters.com; +971562166204; https://twitter.com/YousefSaba))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FAB UBSI

Latest World Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular