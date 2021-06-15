Dubai Islamic Bank gives initial guidance for 5-yr dollar sukuk - document

DUBAI, June 15 (Reuters) - Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU, the United Arab Emirates' largest lender, gave initial price guidance of around 135 basis points over mid-swaps for five-year U.S. dollar-denominated sukuk, or Islamic bonds, a document showed on Tuesday.

Bank ABC, Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU, Emirates NBD Capital ENBD.DU, First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD, HSBC HSBA.L, KFH Capital KFH.KW, Standard Chartered STAN.L and the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector are arranging the deal, which is expected to close later on Tuesday, the document from one of the banks showed.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

