World Markets
HARL

Dubai Insurance says it has not signed agreement with Israel's Harel

Publisher
Reuters
Published

Dubai Insurance Co said on Thursday it had not signed an official agreement with Israel's Harel, a day after the Israeli insurance group said a deal had been reached.

Adds detail

DUBAI, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Dubai Insurance Co DINC.DU said on Thursday it had not signed an official agreement with Israel's Harel HARL.TA, a day after the Israeli insurance group said a deal had been reached.

The companies met but "the parties have yet to sign (an) official cooperation agreement," Dubai Insurance Chief Executive Abdellatif Abuqurah said in a statement.

Harel on Wednesday said the two insurance companies had signed a deal to provide insurance services in both Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

It said the agreement would enable its customers to receive insurance services - business, health and for sea and air trade - in the UAE while UAE citizens would be able to receive the same services in Israel.

The UAE and Israel have agreed to establish diplomatic and trade ties, which has led to a number of business deals being announced.

(Writing by Alexander Cornwell; editing by David Evans and Hugh Lawson)

((Alexander.Cornwell@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HARL

Latest World Markets Videos

    JPMorgan to Move $230 Billion Assets to Germany in Brexit Shift

    JPMorgan Chase & Co. is moving about 200 billion euros ($230 billion) from the U.K. to Frankfurt as a result of Britain’s exit from the European Union. Hubertus Vaeth, managing director of Frankfurt Main Finance, comments on the move on Bloomberg.

    3 hours ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular