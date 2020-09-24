Dubai Insurance says it has not signed agreement with Israel's Harel

Adds detail

DUBAI, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Dubai Insurance Co DINC.DU said on Thursday it had not signed an official agreement with Israel's Harel HARL.TA, a day after the Israeli insurance group said a deal had been reached.

The companies met but "the parties have yet to sign (an) official cooperation agreement," Dubai Insurance Chief Executive Abdellatif Abuqurah said in a statement.

Harel on Wednesday said the two insurance companies had signed a deal to provide insurance services in both Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

It said the agreement would enable its customers to receive insurance services - business, health and for sea and air trade - in the UAE while UAE citizens would be able to receive the same services in Israel.

The UAE and Israel have agreed to establish diplomatic and trade ties, which has led to a number of business deals being announced.

