News & Insights

World Markets

Dubai hospitality group FIVE Holdings completes $322 mln Pacha Group deal

October 12, 2023 — 02:17 am EDT

Written by Rachna Uppal for Reuters ->

DUBAI, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Dubai's real estate and hospitality group FIVE Holdings on Thursday announced it had completed the acquisition of Pacha Group, buying its hotel and nightclub businesses in a deal worth 303 million euros ($322.06 million).

The deal was funded through the issuance of a green bond and a revolving credit facility, FIVE said in a statement, and includes assets such as the popular Pacha Nightclub, first launched in Spain's Ibiza island, as well as Destino Pacha Hotel and El Hotel Pacha.

"This acquisition represents a strategic investment in an iconic brand and aligns with FIVE Holding's visionary approach to expanding its presence in the global hospitality and entertainment sectors," the company said.

FIVE, which has a presence in the United Arab Emirates and Switzerland, raised $350 million from a five year, non-call two debut green bond in September, which priced at a yield of 9.625%

($1 = 0.9408 euros)

(Reporting by Rachna Uppal; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

((rachna.uppal@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.