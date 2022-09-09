World Markets

Dubai grants provisional approval to crypto firm Blockchain.com

Contributor
Niket Nishant Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

London-based crypto firm Blockchain.com said it had won a provisional approval to operate in Dubai, becoming the latest in a series of digital asset companies expanding in the Gulf as the region looks to become a hub for blockchain technology.

Sept 9 (Reuters) - London-based crypto firm Blockchain.com said it had won a provisional approval to operate in Dubai, becoming the latest in a series of digital asset companies expanding in the Gulf as the region looks to become a hub for blockchain technology.

The company, which offers users a crypto wallet and is also a crypto exchange, said on Friday it had signed an agreement with Dubai's crypto regulator Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) and would open an office in the region and begin hiring.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has been pushing to develop virtual asset regulation to attract new forms of business as economic competition heats up in the Gulf region.

Dubai, one of the UAE's seven emirates and the region's business hub, in March adopted its first law governing virtual assets and established VARA as a regulator for the sector.

Since then, the emirate has also granted virtual asset licenses to crypto giants Binance and FTX.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest World Markets Videos

The Life of Queen Elizabeth II (1926-2022)

Sep 09, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular