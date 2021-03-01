World Markets

Dubai GDP to return to pre-crisis levels only in 2023 - S&P

Contributor
Davide Barbuscia Reuters
Published

Economic recovery in Dubai, the Middle East business hub, will be subdued and its gross domestic product in dollar terms will return to the 2019 level only in 2023, S&P Global Ratings said.

DUBAI, March 1 (Reuters) - Economic recovery in Dubai, the Middle East business hub, will be subdued and its gross domestic product in dollar terms will return to the 2019 level only in 2023, S&P Global Ratings said.

Dubai's economy, heavily reliant on sectors such as transportation, tourism, and retail shopping, has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

S&P has estimated Dubai saw the sharpest population decline in the Gulf last year, at 8.4% against a regional average of 4%.

"We think the 2020 shock will continue to reverberate through the economy, and GDP (in dollar terms) will return to the 2019 level only in 2023, keeping the pressure on most sectors until then," S&P said in a report on Monday.

Real GDP contracted by 10.8% last year, the agency estimated. It expects the economy to recover this year, also partly thanks to Expo 2020, which Dubai delayed last year due to the pandemic and will now take place from October this year to March 2022.

The United Arab Emirates, of which Dubai is part, has the second-highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in the world, according to Oxford University's Our World in Data research programme.

"High vaccination rates could help the UAE's tourism sector recover earlier than others," S&P said.

(Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Stephen Coates)

((Davide.Barbuscia@thomsonreuters.com; +971522604297; Reuters Messaging: davide.barbuscia.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More