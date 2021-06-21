Dubai fund was seller of Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank shares -sources

By Saeed Azhar

DUBAI, June 21 (Reuters) - Investment Corp of Dubai (ICD) was the undisclosed investor who last week sold $300 million of shares in Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank ADCB.AD, the third-largest lender in the United Arab Emirates, two sources close to the deal told Reuters.

A term sheet seen by Reuters on June 17 showed an undisclosed investor had sold 164 million shares at 6.70 dirhams per share through Bank of America Securities and Emirates NBD Capital.

The sources said that ICD, Dubai's state fund, had owned a significant minority stake in Union National Bank. That stake became diluted when the lender merged with Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank in 2019 and one of the sources said that last week's sale of the outstanding shares was a "clean-up trade".

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, which is 60% owned by Mubadala's Abu Dhabi Investment Council, declined to comment. ICD did not respond to an emailed request for comment.

Established in 2006, ICD manages a broad portfolio of assets both locally and internationally to support the Dubai economy, its website says.

It owns stakes in Emirates NBD ENBD.DU, Commercial Bank of Dubai CBD.DU and Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU, as well as an indirect stake in Dubai Financial Market DFM.DU .

ADCB shares were down 2.1% at 6.79 dirhams in late morning trade.

($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham)

