Dubai establishes parking spaces firm Parkin

January 03, 2024 — 07:32 am EST

DUBAI, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid has issued a law to set up Parkin, a company that will oversee operations related to public parking in the emirate and that could raise funding through an initial public offering (IPO).

The law allows people to buy shares in the parking operator through a private or public subscription, although the government's ownership must not go below 60% in the event of a flotation, an official statement said.

It is also a step towards formalising the management of parking spaces in Dubai, one of the fastest growing cities, through the establishment of a public joint stock company that prepares for a planned IPO.

Reuters was first to report in June last year that the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority was considering strategic options for its parking business and invited banks to pitch for roles in a potential IPO. Rothschild is advising the regulator on the planned transaction.

