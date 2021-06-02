World Markets

Dubai developer Emaar hires banks for dollar sukuk sale -sources

Contributor
Yousef Saba Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Dubai real estate company Emaar Properties has hired banks for issuance of U.S. dollar-denominated Islamic bonds, or sukuk, as soon as next week, two sources close to the matter said without disclosing how much it aims to raise.

By Yousef Saba

DUBAI, June 2 (Reuters) - Dubai real estate company Emaar Properties EMAR.DU has hired banks for issuance of U.S. dollar-denominated Islamic bonds, or sukuk, as soon as next week, two sources close to the matter said without disclosing how much it aims to raise.

The builder of the world's tallest building, Dubai's Burj Khalifa, last issued international bonds in 2019, raising $500 million via sukuk.

Emaar did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

S&P Global Ratings downgraded Emaar to a BB+ "junk" rating last July as the real estate and retail sectors were slammed by the COVID-19 pandemic and related restrictions.

The 10-year sukuk issued in 2019 at a rate of 3.875% traded at 101.3 cents on the dollar on Wednesday, data from Refinitiv's Tradeweb showed.

Emaar, which is 29.22% owned by state fund Investment Corporation of Dubai, last month reported an 8% rise in first-quarter net profit to 657 million dirhams ($178.88 million), which founder Mohamed Alabbar said was "comparable" with pre-pandemic results in 2019.

The company and its subsidiaries have outstanding debt of $817.25 million, Refinitiv data shows.

($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham)

(Reporting by Yousef Saba Editing by David Goodman)

((Yousef.Saba@thomsonreuters.com; +971562166204; https://twitter.com/YousefSaba))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular