Dubai Crude for September to be priced at parity to Oman

SINGAPORE, June 22 (Reuters) - Dubai has set its official crude differential for September at parity to DME Oman futures , the Dubai Department of Petroleum Affairs said on Thursday. The differential will be applied to the average of daily settlements for the front month September Oman contract at the end of July to set Dubai's official selling price (OSP) for September-loading crude. DME exchange data can be found on the website at: http://www.dubaimerc.com/dmedata/historical-oqd.aspx. Reporting by Asia Energy Desk e-mail: asia.energy@thomsonreuters.com

