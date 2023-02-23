Dubai Crude for May to be priced at $0.20/bbl below Oman

SINGAPORE, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Dubai has set its official differential to Oman futures for May at a discount of $0.20 per barrel, the Dubai Department of Petroleum Affairs said on Thursday. The differential will be applied to the average of daily settlements for the front month May Oman contract at the end of March to set Dubai's official selling price (OSP) for May-loading crude. DME exchange data can be found on the website at: http://www.dubaimerc.com/dmedata/historical-oqd.aspx. Reporting by Asia Energy Desk e-mail: asia.energy@thomsonreuters.com

