Dubai business park operator TECOM Group announces IPO on DFM -statement

DUBAI, June 9 (Reuters) - Dubai plans to sell a 12.5% stake in business park operator Tecom Group to investors in an initial public offering and list its shares on the emirate's exchange, it said in a statement on Thursday.

Dubai Holding Asset Management will sell 625 million ordinary shares in TECOM in the offer that opens on June 16, the company said in an intention to float document.

It expects its shares to be admitted for trading on the Dubai Financial Market on July 5.

($1 = 3.6726 UAE dirham)

