Dubai builder Arabtec says shareholders ask to reverse decision to liquidate company

DUBAI, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Dubai builder Arabtec Holding ARTC.DU is asking shareholders to reverse a decision made in September to proceed with a bankruptcy and liquidation filing, according to a bourse filing on Monday.

Instead, the troubled builder is asking shareholders, scheduled to meet at a general assembly meeting on Monday, to approve the continuity and restructure the company, the filing said.

The contracting firm said the request was made "at the request of shareholders representing more than 5% of the company." It did not name the shareholders.

Arabtec said the shareholders also asked investors scheduled to meet today to vote to cancel a resolution issued by the General Assembly for the last year, "concerning the release of board members and auditors, and the approval of filing a claim of liability against the board members and auditors." It did not provide further details for the request.

Shareholders, including Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala Investment Co, voted in September to liquidate Arabtec after losses deepened due to the coronavirus crisis.

Arabtec's move to liquidate followed a first half loss of $216.18 million and total accumulated losses of nearly $400 million. It said the pandemic had hit projects and lifted costs.

(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Kim Coghill)

