Dubai branch of China's ICBC mandates for 3-year green bond -document

Credit: REUTERS/Florence Lo

January 10, 2023 — 01:39 am EST

Written by Hadeel Al Sayegh for Reuters ->

DUBAI, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The Dubai branch of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), the world's largest lender by assets, plans to issue a three-year green bond, a document reviewed by Reuters showed.

The bond is expected to be benchmark-sized, which is understood to be at least $500 million, according to the document, and is planned for issue as early as January 11.

