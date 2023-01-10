Dubai branch of China's ICBC mandates for 3-year green bond -document

DUBAI, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The Dubai branch of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), the world's largest lender by assets, plans to issue a three-year green bond, a document reviewed by Reuters showed.

The bond is expected to be benchmark-sized, which is understood to be at least $500 million, according to the document, and is planned for issue as early as January 11.

(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

