World Markets

Dubai-based GEMS Education raises $150 mln debt - statement

Contributors
Abhinav Ramnarayan Reuters
Saeed Azhar Reuters
Published

Dubai-based GEMS Education has raised $150 million in incremental financing to support its working capital, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

DUBAI, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Dubai-based GEMS Education has raised $150 million in incremental financing to support its working capital, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

A source had earlier told Reuters that the company is in talks with several banks and advisory firms to explore options to shore up its balance sheet, including a share or debt issuance.

GEMS, which owns and operates more than 50 schools in the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Egypt, sold $900 million in bonds last year.

(Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan in London and Saeed Azhar in Dubai; Writing by Yousef Saba; editing by Louise Heavens)

((Yousef.Saba@thomsonreuters.com; +971562166204))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    China Tension Won't Derail Equity Markets, State Street Says

    The escalating tension between the U.S. and China is unlikely to derail the equity markets, according to State Street's Benjamin Jones. "The risk-on, risk-off story is still very much dominated by Covid," he said on Bloomberg.

    Jul 24, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular