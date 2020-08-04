Dubai-based GEMS Education raises $150 mln debt - statement

DUBAI, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Dubai-based GEMS Education has raised $150 million in incremental financing to support its working capital, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

A source had earlier told Reuters that the company is in talks with several banks and advisory firms to explore options to shore up its balance sheet, including a share or debt issuance.

GEMS, which owns and operates more than 50 schools in the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Egypt, sold $900 million in bonds last year.

(Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan in London and Saeed Azhar in Dubai; Writing by Yousef Saba; editing by Louise Heavens)

