Dubai banks to help customers cope with fallout of coronavirus pandemic - state news agency

Maher Chmaytelli Reuters
Dubai-based banks will implement measures to help customers cope with the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) state news agency WAM reported.

The measures, which include flexible loan reimbursements and fee waivers, will be implemented between April 1 and June 30, it said, citing a decision by Dubai’s ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, who is also the prime minister of the UAE.

