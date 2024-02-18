News & Insights

Commodities

Dubai airport passenger numbers top pre-pandemic levels in 2023

Credit: REUTERS/HAMAD I MOHAMMED

February 18, 2024 — 11:36 pm EST

Written by Hadeel Al Sayegh for Reuters ->

By Hadeel Al Sayegh

DUBAI, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Dubai International Airport (DXB), the world's busiest international hub, registered a 31.7% increase in passenger traffic last year to 86.9 million, surpassing pre-pandemic levels, operator Dubai Airports said on Monday.

That compares with 86.4 million passengers flying through the airport in 2019, before COVID-19 grounded the global aviation industry.

Dubai, the biggest tourism and trade hub in the Middle East, was quick to reopen after the pandemic. That, along with an influx of Russians and business professionals as well as relaxed social and visa rules, helped fuel an economic recovery that has also seen property prices and rents balloon.

India was DXB's top destination country in terms of traffic with 11.9 million passengers last year, followed by Saudi Arabia with 6.7 million, Britain with 5.9 million and Pakistan with 4.2 million.

Dubai Airports said it forecast DXB would receive 88.8 million passengers in 2024, putting the hub within close proximity to its record high of 89.1 million set in 2018.

DXB is connected to 262 destinations across 104 countries through 102 international carriers, the statement said.

(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Jamie Freed)

((Hadeel.AlSayegh@thomsonreuters.com; +971566883310;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesWorld MarketsOil
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.