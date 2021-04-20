World Markets
BA

Dubai Aerospace says orders 15 Boeing 737 MAX jets

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ERIC JOHNSON

Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), one of the world's largest aircraft leasing companies, said on Tuesday it had entered into an agreement with Boeing to purchase 15 737 MAX jets, valued at $1.8 billion at list prices. (Writing by Alexander Cornwell, editing by Louise Heavens) ((Alexander.Cornwell@thomsonreuters.com;)) nL8N2MD18A

DUBAI, April 20 (Reuters) - Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), one of the world's largest aircraft leasing companies, said on Tuesday it had entered into an agreement with Boeing BA.N to purchase 15 737 MAX jets, valued at $1.8 billion at list prices.

(Writing by Alexander Cornwell, editing by Louise Heavens)

((Alexander.Cornwell@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BA

Other Topics

Commodities Companies US Markets

Latest World Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Global M&A trends and outlook for the remainder of 2021

    Aon Managing Director of Transaction Solutions joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks​ to discuss global M&A trends and outlook for the remainder of 2021.

    4 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular