Dubai Aerospace says orders 15 Boeing 737 MAX jets

DUBAI, April 20 (Reuters) - Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), one of the world's largest aircraft leasing companies, said on Tuesday it had entered into an agreement with Boeing BA.N to purchase 15 737 MAX jets, valued at $1.8 billion at list prices.

(Writing by Alexander Cornwell, editing by Louise Heavens)

((Alexander.Cornwell@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.