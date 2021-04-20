World Markets
Dubai Aerospace orders 15 Boeing 737 MAX jets

Credit: REUTERS/ERIC JOHNSON

DUBAI, April 20 (Reuters) - Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), one of the world's biggest leasing companies, on Tuesday announced an order for 15 Boeing BA.N 737 MAX 8 jets worth $1.8 billion at list prices.

The order signals a further show of confidence in the narrow-body jet, which had its nearly two-year safety ban in the United States lifted late last year. The United Arab Emirates lifted their ban this year.

"We are confident in the success of these aircraft as domestic and regional air travel is seeing strong signs of recovery," DAE CEO Firoz Tarapore said in a statement.

The 737 MAX jets were grounded globally following fatal crashes in 2018 and 2019.

