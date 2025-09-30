Duality Biotherapeutics (SEHK:9606) Price Target Increased by 12.22% to 466.43

The average one-year price target for Duality Biotherapeutics (SEHK:9606) has been revised to HK$466.43 / share. This is an increase of 12.22% from the prior estimate of HK$415.63 dated September 10, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of HK$370.73 to a high of HK$622.61 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 28.28% from the latest reported closing price of HK$363.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in Duality Biotherapeutics. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 266.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 9606 is 0.15%, an increase of 6.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18,344.66% to 2,785K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,511K shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company.

VGHCX - Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares holds 1,119K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company.

EMRGX - EMERGING MARKETS GROWTH FUND INC Class M holds 115K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company.

WINAX - Wilmington International Fund Shares holds 11K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

VMMSX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Select Stock Fund Investor Shares holds 10K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares , representing an increase of 19.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9606 by 84.76% over the last quarter.

