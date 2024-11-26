DTXS Silk Road Extends Put Option Period Again

DTXS Silk Road Investment Holdings Company Limited (HK:0620) has released an update.
DTXS Silk Road Investment Holdings Company Limited has announced a further extension of the option period under the put option agreement with its controlling shareholder, DTXS International Holdings. This extension, now expiring in November 2025, aims to accommodate recent positive market sentiment without impacting the company’s business operations. Such adjustments are intended to provide flexibility for stakeholders involved in the subscription agreement.
