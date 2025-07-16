$DTST stock is up 40% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$DTST stock has now risen 40% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $50,793,742 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $DTST (you can track the company live on Quiver's $DTST stock page):
$DTST Insider Trading Activity
$DTST insiders have traded $DTST stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DTST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CHARLES M. PILUSO (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,919 shares for an estimated $25,550.
- HAROLD J SCHWARTZ (President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,666 shares for an estimated $16,517.
- CHRISTOS PANAGIOTAKOS (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,768 shares for an estimated $13,990.
- THOMAS KEMPSTER (EVP) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,706 shares for an estimated $12,840.
$DTST Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 5 institutional investors add shares of $DTST stock to their portfolio, and 8 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 32,177 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $116,802
- HERITAGE INVESTORS MANAGEMENT CORP removed 3,600 shares (-14.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,068
- BARD ASSOCIATES INC removed 3,500 shares (-1.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,705
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 1,200 shares (-1.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,356
- LPL FINANCIAL LLC added 1,100 shares (+4.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,993
- SBI SECURITIES CO., LTD. added 873 shares (+263.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,168
- TOWER RESEARCH CAPITAL LLC (TRC) added 726 shares (+76.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,635
