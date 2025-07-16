Stocks
$DTST stock is up 40% today. Here's what we see in our data.

July 16, 2025 — 11:15 am EDT

$DTST stock has now risen 40% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $50,793,742 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $DTST (you can track the company live on Quiver's $DTST stock page):

$DTST Insider Trading Activity

$DTST insiders have traded $DTST stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DTST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • CHARLES M. PILUSO (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,919 shares for an estimated $25,550.
  • HAROLD J SCHWARTZ (President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,666 shares for an estimated $16,517.
  • CHRISTOS PANAGIOTAKOS (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,768 shares for an estimated $13,990.
  • THOMAS KEMPSTER (EVP) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,706 shares for an estimated $12,840.

$DTST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 5 institutional investors add shares of $DTST stock to their portfolio, and 8 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

