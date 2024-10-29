News & Insights

DTS Corporation Takes Action on Governance Issues

October 29, 2024 — 02:32 am EDT

DTS (JP:9682) has released an update.

DTS Corporation has announced disciplinary action against an officer and a voluntary repayment of remuneration by its President following a report on inappropriate payments by a subsidiary. The decision, involving reassignment and financial restitution, reflects the company’s commitment to addressing issues and improving corporate governance.

