DTS Corporation Takes Action on Governance Issues

DTS Corporation has announced disciplinary action against an officer and a voluntary repayment of remuneration by its President following a report on inappropriate payments by a subsidiary. The decision, involving reassignment and financial restitution, reflects the company’s commitment to addressing issues and improving corporate governance.

