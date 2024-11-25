News & Insights

DTS Corporation Focuses on Governance and Diversity

November 25, 2024 — 01:57 am EST

DTS (JP:9682) has released an update.

DTS Corporation is prioritizing corporate governance to ensure fair, efficient, and transparent management, aiming to enhance shareholder value and foster trust with stakeholders. The company is also committed to promoting diversity and supporting women’s participation in the workforce through various initiatives. DTS is actively securing talent for digital transformation and maintaining robust oversight on corporate pension funds.

